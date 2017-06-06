Hunting bullet recommendation for short barreled 308



The rifle is all together and shooting well with several match type bullets but I need to work up a load for hunting. I tried some 178 ELD-X in the precision hunter ammo by hornady today. It shot great but I didn't get a chance to run it over the chrony. It should above 2400fps at the muzzle even with the stumpy tube. That will keep me in expanding velocities out to 500 yards, not planning on shooting any farther anyway. My range finder has a hard time getting consistent hits on game out past 350-400, definitely need a better one.



My thinking is I'm going to be limited in velocity any way I shake it and the extra bullet weight will help it hit a little harder across the spectrum.



The 178 ELD-X was shooting pretty well but I don't have much experience with it on game. Other bullets I have considered are 165-168 ballistic tip or accubond, 165 Sierra gameking, 168 VLD berger, 165 swift scirocco, 150-165 CEB match/hunting, I'm sure there are others I'm missing.



Any of you running a short 308 for hunting.



