Hunting bullet recommendation for short barreled 308
  #1  
06-06-2017, 06:38 PM
Bronze Member
  
Hunting bullet recommendation for short barreled 308
With the hope that my tax stamp will come in before hunting season I have set up a short barreled 308 to hunt with this year. I figured that a 16" 308 would be more manageable with the 9" of suppressor on the end.

The rifle is all together and shooting well with several match type bullets but I need to work up a load for hunting. I tried some 178 ELD-X in the precision hunter ammo by hornady today. It shot great but I didn't get a chance to run it over the chrony. It should above 2400fps at the muzzle even with the stumpy tube. That will keep me in expanding velocities out to 500 yards, not planning on shooting any farther anyway. My range finder has a hard time getting consistent hits on game out past 350-400, definitely need a better one.

My thinking is I'm going to be limited in velocity any way I shake it and the extra bullet weight will help it hit a little harder across the spectrum.

The 178 ELD-X was shooting pretty well but I don't have much experience with it on game. Other bullets I have considered are 165-168 ballistic tip or accubond, 165 Sierra gameking, 168 VLD berger, 165 swift scirocco, 150-165 CEB match/hunting, I'm sure there are others I'm missing.

Any of you running a short 308 for hunting.

  #2  
06-06-2017, 06:55 PM
Gold Member
  
Re: Hunting bullet recommendation for short barreled 308
I can't speak to the short barrel but I can speak to your choice of the 165 gr. Sierra GK bullet. I've hunted for years and reloaded Sierra bullets in a couple of 30/06 rifles I own and haven't lost any game yet using the 165 SGK bullet. There are better bullets for long range past 500 yards but I don't shoot that far so Sierra bullets work good for me.
  #3  
06-06-2017, 07:23 PM
Junior Member
  
Re: Hunting bullet recommendation for short barreled 308
I use 150 sierra #2125 with cfe223 out of my AR10 with a 16 tube. I get 2623 fps with 49.6 gr of cfe223. Good load for deer, dog and hog. I played around with the 178 eld and was able to get it just under 2400fps. If memory serves me correctly it was with a compressed load of reloader 17. Hope this helps
  #4  
06-06-2017, 07:51 PM
Bronze Member
  
Re: Hunting bullet recommendation for short barreled 308
I'm hunting caribou, black bear, and moose. Hopefully I can get a little more speed out of that VLD-X.
  #5  
06-06-2017, 08:13 PM
Junior Member
  
Re: Hunting bullet recommendation for short barreled 308
You may consider going to a flat base bullet to give you more case capacity but in any case I doubt you get past 2500 ft./s. I have had the best luck with CFE 223 and Winchester 748 powders and the short-barreled rifles. Good luck
