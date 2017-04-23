Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Rifles, Bullets, Barrels & Ballistics

HSM 7mm RM 180VLD?
04-23-2017, 11:14 PM
HSM 7mm RM 180VLD?
Hey fellas, anyone shooting the HSM 7RM 180VLD in a factory chambered rifle?

Just wondering how well they shoot compared to favorite load?

My Sendero eats 162 ELDX with consistent accuracy just want to bump up the weight.

Thoughts?
