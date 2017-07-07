Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > Rifles, Bullets, Barrels & Ballistics
Reload this Page How long does it usually take a barrel to break in
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Rifles, Bullets, Barrels & Ballistics Applied Ballistics

Reply

How long does it usually take a barrel to break in
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 07-07-2017, 07:18 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Mar 2015
Posts: 225
How long does it usually take a barrel to break in
Just like the title says, how long does it take a custom barrel to break in and even out?

I've been shooting my new 28 nosler, and have been having some funny grouping . Only seems to shoot well when freshly cleaned . Getting .4 groups with Berger 195s at 100 yards ( that's good shooting for me) with 82.3 gr of rl33 .020 off lands .

Have about 60 rounds down the tube , cleaned it 3 times now. Groups well after cleaning then opens up. Tonight I went out to 200 yards , got some funky 4 shot groups . 2 shots touching at point of aim, 2 shots about 2 inches to the right. On 3 targets I had similar groups, all flyers to the right. Coppered up again? Is it safe to assume The barrel isn't ready to even out yet or am i loosing my mind
__________________
No free nation has ever been conquered that did not first fail from within.
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 07-07-2017, 10:26 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: May 2009
Posts: 1,008
Re: How long does it usually take a barrel to break in
Moving out to 200 you might be getting caught by some wind left to right .
How many shots break in a barrel is very hard to say as they all differ and it depends on how smooth it was to stat with.
If you only cleaned it 3 times in the first 60 shots you did not run it in properly .
Not unusual for a barrel to shoot it's best after a good clean and a fouling shot or two .
Clean it very well after about 25 shots . Fire two fouling shots as wind sighters and see where they go and reference the wind flags . Then settle down to fire three shot groups . Letting the barrel cool between groups.
When you can fire three shot in a nice clover leaf consistently , branch out to five shot groups but give more time between shots for barrel cooling .
Don't leave a round in the hot chamber while waiting for wind changes . Have the bolt back and the round exposed and just close the bolt when you see a good condition coming .
Your cleaning regime may not be getting the majority of the copper out . It's amazing how many shooters I see that have not been taught how to clean effectively .
I would try to get the bullet closer to the lands if possible .
Reply With Quote
  #3  
Unread 07-07-2017, 10:38 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Apr 2015
Location: west texas
Posts: 442
Re: How long does it usually take a barrel to break in
Sounds like something isn't tight --- bases, rings or action. Or it could be the scope. If you have access to a good borescope, check out throat and barrel for burrs, copper and carbon buildup after you clean it. Plenty of things it could be, including the load, the recoil, the shooter, etc. Take your pick. More detail about your setup will help figure it out.
__________________
If it's not yours, don't take it. If it's not true, don't say it. If it's not right, don't do it. If you don't think you can hit him, don't shoot him.
Reply With Quote
  #4  
Unread 07-07-2017, 11:15 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: May 2009
Posts: 1,008
Re: How long does it usually take a barrel to break in
He said , " Getting .4 groups with Berger 195s at 100 yards ".
I don't think there is anything wrong with the gun or shooter so much .
Reply With Quote
  #5  
Unread 07-07-2017, 11:57 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Apr 2015
Location: west texas
Posts: 442
Re: How long does it usually take a barrel to break in
He also stated he was getting shots that were two inches apart at 200. The OP thinks something is wrong. I too think that something is causing the fliers @ 200.
__________________
If it's not yours, don't take it. If it's not true, don't say it. If it's not right, don't do it. If you don't think you can hit him, don't shoot him.
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks


« 7/08AI or 6.5 Creedmore | Fierce 3 lug Carbon Edge 300 RUM & RL33/212 gr ELD-X bullets »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 02:13 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC