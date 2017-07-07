Re: How long does it usually take a barrel to break in Moving out to 200 you might be getting caught by some wind left to right .

How many shots break in a barrel is very hard to say as they all differ and it depends on how smooth it was to stat with.

If you only cleaned it 3 times in the first 60 shots you did not run it in properly .

Not unusual for a barrel to shoot it's best after a good clean and a fouling shot or two .

Clean it very well after about 25 shots . Fire two fouling shots as wind sighters and see where they go and reference the wind flags . Then settle down to fire three shot groups . Letting the barrel cool between groups.

When you can fire three shot in a nice clover leaf consistently , branch out to five shot groups but give more time between shots for barrel cooling .

Don't leave a round in the hot chamber while waiting for wind changes . Have the bolt back and the round exposed and just close the bolt when you see a good condition coming .

Your cleaning regime may not be getting the majority of the copper out . It's amazing how many shooters I see that have not been taught how to clean effectively .

I would try to get the bullet closer to the lands if possible .