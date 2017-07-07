|
Re: How long does it usually take a barrel to break in
Sounds like something isn't tight --- bases, rings or action. Or it could be the scope. If you have access to a good borescope, check out throat and barrel for burrs, copper and carbon buildup after you clean it. Plenty of things it could be, including the load, the recoil, the shooter, etc. Take your pick. More detail about your setup will help figure it out.
If it's not yours, don't take it. If it's not true, don't say it. If it's not right, don't do it. If you don't think you can hit him, don't shoot him.