How far can I use my .223 Savage one in nine twist to shoot? Hi everyone, I have a .223 1/9 twist Model 114, I bought it for feral animla control, mainly Foxes cats and dogs, however, recently Deer have been invading my area, (in Australia) Fallow, Sika and Red, My question is at what range can I reasonably expect to be able to take down one of these with my .223?. I am more at home shooting varmit style, I've shot pigs and goats successfully with this calibre, but never a Deer. I reload and I am an experenced hunter...would 69gr, Bergers do the trick or should I stick with my 64gr Nosler bonded's ?. Cheers from Oz and Best wishes for 2017