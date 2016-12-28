     close
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > Rifles, Bullets, Barrels & Ballistics
Reload this Page How far can I use my .223 Savage one in nine twist to shoot?
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Rifles, Bullets, Barrels & Ballistics Applied Ballistics

Reply

How far can I use my .223 Savage one in nine twist to shoot?
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 12-28-2016, 03:21 AM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2016
Posts: 2
How far can I use my .223 Savage one in nine twist to shoot?
Hi everyone, I have a .223 1/9 twist Model 114, I bought it for feral animla control, mainly Foxes cats and dogs, however, recently Deer have been invading my area, (in Australia) Fallow, Sika and Red, My question is at what range can I reasonably expect to be able to take down one of these with my .223?. I am more at home shooting varmit style, I've shot pigs and goats successfully with this calibre, but never a Deer. I reload and I am an experenced hunter...would 69gr, Bergers do the trick or should I stick with my 64gr Nosler bonded's ?. Cheers from Oz and Best wishes for 2017
Reply With Quote

    • Reply

    Bookmarks

    « MRC Vs. LAW | Applied Ballistics Mobile App »
    Thread Tools
    Display Modes
    Linear Mode Linear Mode



    All times are GMT -5. The time now is 05:39 AM.

    Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

    Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2016, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
    Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
    All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC