  #1  
Unread 01-09-2017, 08:50 AM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Jul 2015
Posts: 47
How do I get talked into these things?
Okay, here's the deal. A friend/coworker/fellow gun-nut recently got an itch to shoot out and touch things at 1000 yards. He has a safe full of guns (including my old .270), but he wants to build a long range plinker, and he wants someone to build it with him, which is where I come in.

So we've been going back and forth on what we want to do about it, and we've kind of settled on a couple pieces.

Savage action
Shilen Barrel
McMillan stock

That's about it.

(Here's where I point out that there is a 50-50 chance he will back out before this goes anywhere, but that's beside the point.)

Neither of us is terribly wealthy, so optics are likely to be a Nikon P-308 that he has on another rifle.

So with all of this, I've been placed in charge of caliber selection. So far, I've narrowed it down to 260 Rem, 6.5 Creedmoor, and 7mm Rem Mag. I just can't make up my mind. We'll be handloading for it, so that opens up a lot of options, but I'm still undecided.

Any suggestions?

--TK
    #2  
    Unread 01-09-2017, 09:56 AM
    Platinum Member
    		  
    Join Date: Mar 2014
    Location: Ohio
    Posts: 2,269
    Re: How do I get talked into these things?
    260 AI shooting 147s
    6.5 Creedmoor shooting 130s
    7mm Rem mag shooting 162s


    For target and steel, the 6.5mm cartridges are perfect.
    If you are going after game then the 7mm gets my nod.

    The reason I put the .260 AI on the list, is because I don't think the .260 offers enough advantage over the Creedmoor to really pick between the two. But a AI definetly separates it from the Creed and is just about ideal for the 147 ELD.

    I have a 6.5 Creed and a 7 Rem mag. They are not even in the same category as far as performance. The 7-08 would be a better comparison, and is a very good cartridge that has a lot to offer. A 1-9 twist 7-08 either a strait 7-08 or a AI version in my opinion, is a much better cartridge than any of the 6.5s...
      #3  
    Unread 01-09-2017, 10:05 AM
    Silver Member
    		  
    Join Date: Jun 2011
    Posts: 181
    Re: How do I get talked into these things?
    If you roll your own 260 AI on a long action, factory ammo 6.5 creed.
      #4  
    Unread 01-09-2017, 10:15 AM
    Platinum Member
    		  
    Join Date: Dec 2008
    Location: Great Falls, MT
    Posts: 9,210
    Re: How do I get talked into these things?
    For target and steel, the 6.5mm cartridges are perfect.
    If you are going after game then the 7mm gets my nod.
    It don't get no simpler than that!
    I voted for my "FREEDOM", "GUNS", and "MONEY" - keep the change - UNK.



    "I am always proud of my country!"

    "Leadership Rule #2: Don't be an ***hole." - Maj Gen Burton Field.
