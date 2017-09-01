How do I get talked into these things? Okay, here's the deal. A friend/coworker/fellow gun-nut recently got an itch to shoot out and touch things at 1000 yards. He has a safe full of guns (including my old .270), but he wants to build a long range plinker, and he wants someone to build it with him, which is where I come in.



So we've been going back and forth on what we want to do about it, and we've kind of settled on a couple pieces.



Savage action

Shilen Barrel

McMillan stock



That's about it.



(Here's where I point out that there is a 50-50 chance he will back out before this goes anywhere, but that's beside the point.)



Neither of us is terribly wealthy, so optics are likely to be a Nikon P-308 that he has on another rifle.



So with all of this, I've been placed in charge of caliber selection. So far, I've narrowed it down to 260 Rem, 6.5 Creedmoor, and 7mm Rem Mag. I just can't make up my mind. We'll be handloading for it, so that opens up a lot of options, but I'm still undecided.



Any suggestions?



--TK __________________

"Sure I wave my country's flag. Do you know a better one?" -The Duke



"You can't win them all, Colonel Hogan."

"True. But I can try" - Colonel Klink and Colonel Hogan.



"Truly, few animals get away because rifles or cartridges fall short. Many escape, crippled, because deer hunters shoot poorly." - Wayne Van Zwoll