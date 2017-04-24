Re: Hornady Eld-x hunting performance help

I am using the 143 6.5mm ELDX in my 264 win mag and have tested it in 6.5 Grendel (don't waste your time, there isn't enough capacity to run the 143), and 6.5/06. Everything from 2,280fps up to 3,320. They need your normal hornady sorting for best accuracy. I have fired more than 600 of the ELDX 143 and tested a couple hundred into wet newspaper for expansion and penetration. The ELDX can shoot very well, penetrate well and hold together pretty well. I've recovered them from ~70 yards out to 780 yards and have been very pleasantly surprised at how consistently they open and retain their mass. The only real complaint I have is copper fouling. After about ~60 rounds accuracy has noticeably fallen off and by 80 rounds it is lucky to make 2 MOA in my 6.5/06 at 2,950. Even less from the 264 win mag. Clean the copper out and it's right back to a consistent 1/2 MOA. I suspect it's the jacket skeiving as it is heavily concentrated in the first two to three inches and basically clean after that. The guys with 5r style rifling seem to report better results.