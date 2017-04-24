Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > Rifles, Bullets, Barrels & Ballistics
Reload this Page Hornady Eld-x hunting performance help
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Rifles, Bullets, Barrels & Ballistics Applied Ballistics

Reply

Hornady Eld-x hunting performance help
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 04-24-2017, 07:25 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Feb 2015
Posts: 31
Hornady Eld-x hunting performance help
I'm interested in learning more about experiences using hornady Eld-x bullets for hunting. I am considering this for my .308 and 7 Rem. Mag. I'm mostly curious about its performance in short range. I've read some information on this site and others and believe it will work well at longer range for me (500 yd) but I'm not sure about 50 yd shot that I will encounter.

If there are other threads covering this, I apologize. I've been unsuccessful using search tool for this forum.
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 04-24-2017, 11:22 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Feb 2012
Location: Nebraska
Posts: 365
Re: Hornady Eld-x hunting performance help
Here is a whole thread on the ELDX, enjoy...
Hornady ELD-X Official Thread

I am using the 143 6.5mm ELDX in my 264 win mag and have tested it in 6.5 Grendel (don't waste your time, there isn't enough capacity to run the 143), and 6.5/06. Everything from 2,280fps up to 3,320. They need your normal hornady sorting for best accuracy. I have fired more than 600 of the ELDX 143 and tested a couple hundred into wet newspaper for expansion and penetration. The ELDX can shoot very well, penetrate well and hold together pretty well. I've recovered them from ~70 yards out to 780 yards and have been very pleasantly surprised at how consistently they open and retain their mass. The only real complaint I have is copper fouling. After about ~60 rounds accuracy has noticeably fallen off and by 80 rounds it is lucky to make 2 MOA in my 6.5/06 at 2,950. Even less from the 264 win mag. Clean the copper out and it's right back to a consistent 1/2 MOA. I suspect it's the jacket skeiving as it is heavily concentrated in the first two to three inches and basically clean after that. The guys with 5r style rifling seem to report better results. I
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks


« 6.5 284 Reamer | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 02:49 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC