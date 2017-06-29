Help on selecting a new rifle Hey Everybody,



I am currently shooting a 700 sps tac .308 with some modifications and am getting great accuracy and consistent hits out to 1000, I am wanted to step up to a 300 win mag now to get out a little bit farther more easily.



Now on to the question, I have always had great accuracy with the 700's and am now debating on either getting a 700 long range in 300 win mag, or spending the extra money for something like a Christensen arms. the budget is about 2000 dollars and I already have good glass, so would you guys recommend getting the 700 long range for about 700 dollars and using the rest of the money for some mods such as trigger/brake ext. or just buying a Christensen arms thats essentially already set up more for 2-3 times the price?



Thanks in advance, other recommendations always welcome as well.