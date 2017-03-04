Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Rifles, Bullets, Barrels & Ballistics

Help selecting barreled action upgrade for factory REM 700
Help selecting barreled action upgrade for factory REM 700
New to this forum thing but thought I could get some valued input from the experts. I have been shooting a factory Remington 700 chambered in 7mm REM for the last several years & have a good hunting load developed & been successful taking several whitetails with it. However I believe I've taken all it is capable of giving accuracy wise with the factory tube. Best I can get out of it is about 1.5MOA. Have a few extra coin & am looking to upgrade the rifle with a quality barrel & action. Been shooting Berger 168gr VLD hunting pills & would like to stick with the 7REM cartridge. Factory barreled action is bedded in a McMillan A5 Sporter stock & have upgraded to a Jewel trigger early in this process...... I know I should have started out with a custom but have had a lot of fun & good trigger time.

Any suggestions on a quality barreled action.
Re: Help selecting barreled action upgrade for factory REM 700
New to this forum thing but thought I could get some valued input from the experts. I have been shooting a factory Remington 700 chambered in 7mm REM for the last several years & have a good hunting load developed & been successful taking several whitetails with it. However I believe I've taken all it is capable of giving accuracy wise with the factory tube. Best I can get out of it is about 1.5MOA. Have a few extra coin & am looking to upgrade the rifle with a quality barrel & action. Been shooting Berger 168gr VLD hunting pills & would like to stick with the 7REM cartridge. Factory barreled action is bedded in a McMillan A5 Sporter stock & have upgraded to a Jewel trigger early in this process...... I know I should have started out with a custom but have had a lot of fun & good trigger time.

Any suggestions on a quality barreled action.

Any suggestions on a quality barreled action.
The 7mm RemMag is one of my all-time favorites. Been hunting deer with one for 15 years.

Your 700 action is perfectly fine, a lot of folks underestimate them. Just have a gunsmith blueprint it and your action will be just as square as an aftermarket custom action. Keep your Jewell trigger, as that's already the top of the line.

As for barrels, Bartlein, Brux, Krieger, Hart, Proof Research, Obermeyer, Rock Creek, Pac-Nor, Douglass, Shilen...Pretty much any of the big name brands should treat you right. My personal favorites are Bartlein, Proof Research, and Rock Creek.

To shoot just the 168 VLD, you will only need a 1:9 twist, BUT if you want to ever step it up for longer ranges or heavier bullets (like the Berger 180 Hybrid or 195 Elite Hunter) you will want to go with a 1:8 twist barrel.

Personally, I like the Bartlein Sendero/Rem Varmint contour barrels. They're the best combination of LR accuracy and portability.
Re: Help selecting barreled action upgrade for factory REM 700
My smith has trued & lapped lugs, all he could do w/o barrel removal, Remington XCRII has a 1:9.25 twist 26" barrel & smith put one of his breaks on it. I have done some work with the 180VLD's but found a good load with the 168's so I quit. Was thinking on going with a 1:8 with new barrel to shoot the heavier Hybrids & Elite Berger's.Gun shoots good but my experience/skill is progressing to the point where I may improve a little with a more quality barreled action.
Thanks for your experienced opnion
