Help selecting barreled action upgrade for factory REM 700

New to this forum thing but thought I could get some valued input from the experts. I have been shooting a factory Remington 700 chambered in 7mm REM for the last several years & have a good hunting load developed & been successful taking several whitetails with it. However I believe I've taken all it is capable of giving accuracy wise with the factory tube. Best I can get out of it is about 1.5MOA. Have a few extra coin & am looking to upgrade the rifle with a quality barrel & action. Been shooting Berger 168gr VLD hunting pills & would like to stick with the 7REM cartridge. Factory barreled action is bedded in a McMillan A5 Sporter stock & have upgraded to a Jewel trigger early in this process...... I know I should have started out with a custom but have had a lot of fun & good trigger time.



Any suggestions on a quality barreled action.



Your 700 action is perfectly fine, a lot of folks underestimate them. Just have a gunsmith blueprint it and your action will be just as square as an aftermarket custom action. Keep your Jewell trigger, as that's already the top of the line.



As for barrels, Bartlein, Brux, Krieger, Hart, Proof Research, Obermeyer, Rock Creek, Pac-Nor, Douglass, Shilen...Pretty much any of the big name brands should treat you right. My personal favorites are Bartlein, Proof Research, and Rock Creek.



To shoot just the 168 VLD, you will only need a 1:9 twist, BUT if you want to ever step it up for longer ranges or heavier bullets (like the Berger 180 Hybrid or 195 Elite Hunter) you will want to go with a 1:8 twist barrel.



