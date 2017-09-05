Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Help! Rifle Value
05-09-2017, 08:45 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Apr 2014
Location: Central Idaho
Posts: 127
Help! Rifle Value
Gents...looking to sell my Ruger M77 Mark II Stainless w/ Laminate stock in a 220 Swift. Probably 150 rounds down the barrel, good shape overall. There's a small ding on the forearm from a pickup window and small scuffs on top of the barrel near the muzzle. Has a trigger job and breaks at about 2 lbs.

It just doesnt fit in with the rest of my rifles and I just don't shoot it anymore, probably haven't shot it in 2 years. Plus im looking to fund a 6x47 build.

I don't think they make this caliber in this model anymore. Any ideas of value range?

Thanks!
