Help! Rifle Value Gents...looking to sell my Ruger M77 Mark II Stainless w/ Laminate stock in a 220 Swift. Probably 150 rounds down the barrel, good shape overall. There's a small ding on the forearm from a pickup window and small scuffs on top of the barrel near the muzzle. Has a trigger job and breaks at about 2 lbs.



It just doesnt fit in with the rest of my rifles and I just don't shoot it anymore, probably haven't shot it in 2 years. Plus im looking to fund a 6x47 build.



I don't think they make this caliber in this model anymore. Any ideas of value range?



Thanks!