Help me with my long range mountain rifle
07-12-2017, 09:46 AM
Help me with my long range mountain rifle
I have 2 rifle builds that I am collecting parts for. Both rifles will be used for similar purposes. 270 weatherby set up for the 170 berger bullets and a 28 nosler set up for the 195 berger bullets. The problem I'm having is weight. How much is too much. Most of my customs weigh 10+ lbs. I don't think I want that much on my back all day hunting sheep or elk. But I don't want either rifle to kick the crap out of me either. The 270 will be built on a howa or remington action and the 28 will probably be a defiance action. I have a 6mm br with a 28" sendero, 6mm-06 with a 28" medium Palma from pac-nor. My 22-250 ai has a 21" bull barrel, all of these rifles are a little more than I want to carry all day in the mountains.

My thoughts on the 28 Nosler is to go with a sendero from proof, to cut the weight down, but I'm unsure about what stock to use . I currently have 3 bell and carlson stocks and 1 boyds pro varmint.

Would you guys show me your rigs and post the weight. I'm headed to Colorado for 3rd season this year and I'm taking my 325 wsm browning abolt, and my 8mm remington magnum.

Ill take as much advice as I can get. Also if there's anyone close to kc who wants to do some long range shooting Im looking for a shooting partner, and I have a place to shoot 1000 yards.
