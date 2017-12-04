Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > Rifles, Bullets, Barrels & Ballistics
Reload this Page Help me fill in the blank
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Rifles, Bullets, Barrels & Ballistics Applied Ballistics

Reply

Help me fill in the blank
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 04-12-2017, 06:34 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2016
Posts: 123
Help me fill in the blank
I currently have centerfire rifles in 223, ,6mm, 6.5x55, 7-08, 280rem, 308,7.5 swiss,30-06, and 375h&h. What would you select to fill that long range horsepower void i have. 7mm stw? 300win? The 8mm rem mag is interesting. I reload and dont mind having to play around and form brass, i love that. Actually thats heaven. The sherman rigs sound cool. Ive been in contact with elkoholic regarding those.
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 04-12-2017, 07:16 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Mar 2014
Location: Ohio
Posts: 2,535
Re: Help me fill in the blank
You have many overlapping cartridges, I would go with a 338 that will send a 300 grainer to 2750fps or more..
__________________
Free men do not ask permission to bear arms.
Reply With Quote
  #3  
Unread 04-12-2017, 07:26 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2016
Posts: 123
Re: Help me fill in the blank
Quote:
Originally Posted by gohring3006 View Post
You have many overlapping cartridges, I would go with a 338 that will send a 300 grainer to 2750fps or more..
The 338 was the plan until this model 70 popped up.
Reply With Quote
  #4  
Unread 04-12-2017, 07:41 PM
Official LRH Sponsor
  
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: Montana
Posts: 2,810
Re: Help me fill in the blank
We have all the components on hand to do a full custom 8mm-338 Lap imp. That would be with an 8" twist barrel. Just waiting for a customer to order it so I don't build it for me.

Steve
__________________
Hammer Bullets
Advanced Technology
Simply Better


To hunt... or not to hunt...? What a stupid question.
Reply With Quote
  #5  
Unread 04-12-2017, 08:13 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2016
Posts: 123
Re: Help me fill in the blank
[QUOTE=RockyMtnMT;1303449]We have all the components on hand to do a full custom 8mm-338 Lap imp. That would be with an 8" twist barrel. Just waiting for a customer to order it so I don't build it for me.
See now that sounds incredible, what would something like that weigh? Needs long stick no?
Steve[/QUOTE
Reply With Quote
  #6  
Unread 04-12-2017, 08:27 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Oct 2008
Location: Alabama
Posts: 9,826
Re: Help me fill in the blank
7mm STW
__________________
"I'm just a peckerwood who lives in the hills with too many guns..." - Bob Lee Swagger

"Give me a minute...I'm good. Give me an hour...I'm great. Give me 6 months...And I'm unbeatable." - Col. Hannibal Smith

Quote:
Originally Posted by WildRose View Post
The 284 is to the STW what a tricycle is to a Ninja.
Reply With Quote
  #7  
Unread 04-12-2017, 08:31 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2016
Posts: 123
Re: Help me fill in the blank
[QUOTE=MudRunner2005;1303468]7mm STW

Greeting mudrunner, and thanx for chiming in. Just noticed the 7stw forum and i like what i see
__________________
"Farming looks mighty easy when your plow is a pencil and your 1000 miles from the cornfield" D.D.E.
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks


« 7WSM.....Would ya? | Rear shooting bag »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 12:04 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC