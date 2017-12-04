Help me fill in the blank

I currently have centerfire rifles in 223, ,6mm, 6.5x55, 7-08, 280rem, 308,7.5 swiss,30-06, and 375h&h. What would you select to fill that long range horsepower void i have. 7mm stw? 300win? The 8mm rem mag is interesting. I reload and dont mind having to play around and form brass, i love that. Actually thats heaven. The sherman rigs sound cool. Ive been in contact with elkoholic regarding those.
[QUOTE=RockyMtnMT;1303449]We have all the components on hand to do a full custom 8mm-338 Lap imp. That would be with an 8" twist barrel. Just waiting for a customer to order it so I don't build it for me.
See now that sounds incredible, what would something like that weigh? Needs long stick no?
Steve[/QUOTE