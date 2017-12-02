Help choosing Christensen Arms & cal I need help picking out a Christensen Arms gun, and cal.

I will be Elk hunting Colorado above 10k

Range up to 1000 yrds.

in in 34 good shape. but tired of hulling

my 12lb custom 300wm up the hills.



was looking at Christensen Arms Classic in 7MM.

thinking of topping it with Vx6 hd.







any thoughts??