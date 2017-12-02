Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Help choosing Christensen Arms & cal
Help choosing Christensen Arms & cal
I need help picking out a Christensen Arms gun, and cal.
I will be Elk hunting Colorado above 10k
Range up to 1000 yrds.
in in 34 good shape. but tired of hulling
my 12lb custom 300wm up the hills.

was looking at Christensen Arms Classic in 7MM.
thinking of topping it with Vx6 hd.



any thoughts??
Re: Help choosing Christensen Arms & cal
Broz has a thread about the 30 nosler vs 300win mag you may want to check out. He also has reviews on YouTube and his own site about the Christensen barrel and lone peak titanium action.
