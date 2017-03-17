Help with a 270 WSM build for Berger 170 EOL's Howdy guys!!



I'm helpin my buddy with a build, he has a Winchester Model 70 Black Shadow chambered in 270 WSM, and it has been beaten up pretty good, and he wants to get it fixed up. He is getting a stock for it, a B&C I believe, and he is going to go with something like a medium to heavy sporter contour, to keep the gun around the 10 lb range. he is getting a 1 in 8 twist to mainly shoot the 170 EOL or possibly the 165 matrix bullets. he has about 400 rounds of brass, all the dies, and everything else, and the ballistics of this combo is pretty good, so he is sticking with this caliber.



We want to get the most performance possible out of this rifle, and to do that we need to be able to load these long. The magazine box on this gun can accept rounds up to about 3.1", maybe a tad less. So my question is this....



What is the OAL and CBTO of a 270 WSM loaded with a 170 EOL, when the bullet is loaded so the bearing surface just uses up the neck, so as the only part of the bullet below the neck is the boattail of this long pill? I want them to look like the 28 nosler cartridge on the right in the pic I'm adding (stole the pic from google). I'm trying to figure out where they will be seated at 3.1" or slightly less, and how long the throat needs to be to load these right off the lands and still fit.



Thanks in advance guys!! and any input on this build would be appreciated as well!! take care

PEW.............................ting. __________________PEW.............................ting.