Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > Rifles, Bullets, Barrels & Ballistics
Reload this Page Help
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Rifles, Bullets, Barrels & Ballistics Applied Ballistics

Reply

Help
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 04-22-2017, 06:01 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Nov 2016
Location: Idaho
Posts: 13
Help
i have been having some issues with my 300 weatherby, the first time was during hunting season i shot at a deer (yes i missed) and when i ejected the shell there was a hole through the primer. I then sent in the gun to weatherby to have it inspected for issues. Long story short they weren't very helpful. l then took it to a local gunsmith who could find nothing wrong with it. He did suggest to maybe try a different case lot of ammo. so i did and after 10 or so shots it did it again. This time the hole was much more noticeable and was a hard bolt lift.

At this point i am very disapointed with Weatherby, i called my gunsmith and he says i need to contact weatherby but they were not helpful last time. Does anyone have any experience with this? Do you think it is a gun problem or a ammo problem?
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 04-22-2017, 06:06 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Apr 2017
Location: South Georgia
Posts: 22
Re: Help
Sounds like an ammo problem, but can't be sure yet. Do the other primers look normal? Pics of both good and bad may be of help. What brand of ammo? I'm not even sure if anybody loads weatherby besides weatherby. Maybe norma.
Reply With Quote
  #3  
Unread 04-22-2017, 06:09 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Nov 2016
Location: Idaho
Posts: 13
Re: Help
This is the shot from today there is no huge pressure signs on the other bullets
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
Help-image.jpg  
Reply With Quote
  #4  
Unread 04-22-2017, 06:20 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Apr 2017
Location: South Georgia
Posts: 22
Re: Help
I'd say over pressure ammo. Pierced primer and ejector marks are tell tale signs.
Reply With Quote
  #5  
Unread 04-22-2017, 06:21 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Nov 2016
Location: Idaho
Posts: 13
Re: Help
Thanks for the feedback. Should I contact Weatherby or try different ammo?
Reply With Quote
  #6  
Unread 04-22-2017, 06:56 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2013
Location: Grants Pass, Oregon
Posts: 1,560
Re: Help
Different ammo first.
__________________
Wildcats 'til the factories catch up.
Reply With Quote
  #7  
Unread 04-22-2017, 08:31 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Feb 2012
Location: Nebraska
Posts: 364
Re: Help
Three things come to mind: IF it checks out as mechanically ok, clean and properly head spaced I would check the following...
1. Bolt thrust. The chamber has oil or residue that needs to be removed. I've seen this in rifles that shot factory ammo perfectly then exhibited the same results next time to the range with the same box of ammo. Usually after a good cleaning and an extended standup stay in the safe... Clean and degrease the chamber and make sure it is free of any oil or residue.
2. Is your firing pin damaged, too long, chipped or otherwise rough? Any damage creates a point of unequal stress at firing on the primer which can cause primer piercing failure. If you are not sure take it to another reputable gunsmith before shooting it again...
3. If your rifle checks out as fully GTG it is an ammo problem. Your ammo could just be over pressure. Do not shoot any more of it. Ammo manufacturers can and do make mistakes (not often, but it happens google it... Another great reason to reload) Take one apart and weigh the powder charge, measure the brass length and check the case in a case size gauge, your gunsmith can do this if you don't have one (you should) it maybe too long or short. Weatherby headspaces off the belt, but an over-sized case can also cause bolt thrust. Over length brass can make release pressure substantially higher and also cause your issue. Call the manufacturer with the lot information and powder charge information at hand. They won't tell you anything about what the powder it is, what the charge weight is supposed to be, so don't bother asking. They may even send you a certificate for more ammo or some merchandise if you are nice.
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks


« Best factory 338 Lapua ammo? | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 09:45 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC