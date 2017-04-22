Re: Help Three things come to mind: IF it checks out as mechanically ok, clean and properly head spaced I would check the following...

1. Bolt thrust. The chamber has oil or residue that needs to be removed. I've seen this in rifles that shot factory ammo perfectly then exhibited the same results next time to the range with the same box of ammo. Usually after a good cleaning and an extended standup stay in the safe... Clean and degrease the chamber and make sure it is free of any oil or residue.

2. Is your firing pin damaged, too long, chipped or otherwise rough? Any damage creates a point of unequal stress at firing on the primer which can cause primer piercing failure. If you are not sure take it to another reputable gunsmith before shooting it again...

3. If your rifle checks out as fully GTG it is an ammo problem. Your ammo could just be over pressure. Do not shoot any more of it. Ammo manufacturers can and do make mistakes (not often, but it happens google it... Another great reason to reload) Take one apart and weigh the powder charge, measure the brass length and check the case in a case size gauge, your gunsmith can do this if you don't have one (you should) it maybe too long or short. Weatherby headspaces off the belt, but an over-sized case can also cause bolt thrust. Over length brass can make release pressure substantially higher and also cause your issue. Call the manufacturer with the lot information and powder charge information at hand. They won't tell you anything about what the powder it is, what the charge weight is supposed to be, so don't bother asking. They may even send you a certificate for more ammo or some merchandise if you are nice.