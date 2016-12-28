Heaviest 25 cal bullet we could make



So for your guys that are waiting for a high bc 25cal bullet to shoot in your factory 10" twist rifles.....don't hold your breathe. Tried all day to beat physics and it still is not possible.



Here is a pic of the 105g Target Hammer. I like how it turned out should shoot very well. Would expect it to be able to run about 3400fps in a 25-06 with an estimated G7-BC of .226. At 3000' elevation this would stay supersonic to 1400y. Should be fun.







