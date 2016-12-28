     close
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > Rifles, Bullets, Barrels & Ballistics
Reload this Page Heaviest 25 cal bullet we could make
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Rifles, Bullets, Barrels & Ballistics Applied Ballistics

Reply

Heaviest 25 cal bullet we could make
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 12-28-2016, 09:54 PM
Official LRH Sponsor
  
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: Montana
Posts: 2,642
Heaviest 25 cal bullet we could make
We got a request from a customer to make a non-expanding bullet for his 25cal to use for hunting coyotes. So we set out to make the heaviest bullet that we could that would stabilize in a 10" twist at sea level. We wanted the bullet to have a decent form for bc, so it is pointed. Just getting the bullet over 100g was difficult. Turns out that it is not possible to add weight by lengthening the shank of the bullet without sacrificing stability. In other words it gains in length faster than it gains in weight. So in the end the only place that the bullet could gain weight to increase stability was to add it in the nose. But if the nose gets too blunt then the bullet looses any bc that is gained by the added weight.

So for your guys that are waiting for a high bc 25cal bullet to shoot in your factory 10" twist rifles.....don't hold your breathe. Tried all day to beat physics and it still is not possible.

Here is a pic of the 105g Target Hammer. I like how it turned out should shoot very well. Would expect it to be able to run about 3400fps in a 25-06 with an estimated G7-BC of .226. At 3000' elevation this would stay supersonic to 1400y. Should be fun.

Heaviest 25 cal bullet we could make-25105th.jpg

Steve
__________________
Hammer Bullets
Advanced Technology
Simply Better


To hunt... or not to hunt...? What a stupid question.
Reply With Quote

    •   #2  
    Unread 12-29-2016, 12:42 AM
    Platinum Member
    		  
    Join Date: Oct 2008
    Location: Alabama
    Posts: 9,373
    Re: Heaviest 25 cal bullet we could make
    That's cool Steve. What do you think a HP version would weigh? 100?
    __________________
    "I'm just a peckerwood who lives in the hills with too many guns..." - Bob Lee Swagger

    "Give me a minute...I'm good. Give me an hour...I'm great. Give me 6 months...And I'm unbeatable." - Col. Hannibal Smith

    Quote:
    Originally Posted by WildRose View Post
    The 284 is to the STW what a tricycle is to a Ninja.
    Reply With Quote

    Reply

    Bookmarks

    « My 338 lapua build | - »
    Thread Tools
    Display Modes
    Linear Mode Linear Mode



    All times are GMT -5. The time now is 01:20 AM.

    Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

    Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2016, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
    Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
    All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC