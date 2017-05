Re: HBN extened barrel life? Maybe even in a SS barrel, the fouling should be less.

I have a Savage 338 Lapua carbon steel barrel, and I decided after 200 rounds with HBN to go ahead and decopper the barrel. I was amazed on how well the HBN protected against fouling. My first cleaning run the patch come out with a very light tint of blue, I went ahead and did another round and it came out with no blue at all. I though something wasn't right so I tried another well proven cleaner and the patches came out clean again. I'm amazed at this... Never seen anything like that in a Savage barrel... __________________

