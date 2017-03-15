Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > Rifles, Bullets, Barrels & Ballistics
Reload this Page Has anyone used or heard of Black Hole Bullets
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Rifles, Bullets, Barrels & Ballistics Applied Ballistics

Reply

Has anyone used or heard of Black Hole Bullets
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 03-15-2017, 02:50 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Feb 2017
Location: Lovelock Nevada
Posts: 36
Has anyone used or heard of Black Hole Bullets
Ive been looking for 17 Cal bullets and came across "Black Hole Bullets" Found out they make 17 cal bullets 20gr, 25, and 30gr. $28 / 100

Will give them a try......................

Anyone heard of them.....??
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 03-15-2017, 03:09 PM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2010
Location: Kansas
Posts: 607
Re: Has anyone used or heard of Black Hole Bullets
Yes, I bought some 55 grain bullets for my 20BR. I was in the middle of load development when I sold the rifle. They are well known in the small caliber circle.
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks

« 30 Cal 240gr SMK's for Hunting | Wyatts Extended Box Mag - Which BLD Bottom Metal »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 08:47 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC