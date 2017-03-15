Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment
>
Rifles, Bullets, Barrels & Ballistics
Has anyone used or heard of Black Hole Bullets
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Rifles, Bullets, Barrels & Ballistics
Has anyone used or heard of Black Hole Bullets
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
03-15-2017, 02:50 PM
Out Back
Bronze Member
Join Date: Feb 2017
Location: Lovelock Nevada
Posts: 36
Has anyone used or heard of Black Hole Bullets
Ive been looking for 17 Cal bullets and came across "Black Hole Bullets" Found out they make 17 cal bullets 20gr, 25, and 30gr. $28 / 100
Will give them a try......................
Anyone heard of them.....??
#
2
03-15-2017, 03:09 PM
rfurman24
Gold Member
Join Date: Aug 2010
Location: Kansas
Posts: 607
Re: Has anyone used or heard of Black Hole Bullets
Yes, I bought some 55 grain bullets for my 20BR. I was in the middle of load development when I sold the rifle. They are well known in the small caliber circle.
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
30 Cal 240gr SMK's for Hunting
|
Wyatts Extended Box Mag - Which BLD Bottom Metal
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
08:47 PM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC