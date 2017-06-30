Happy with my 6.5CM RAP accuracy W/Timney trigger & Boyd'sstock Yesterday I went to my club range to zero my 6.5 Creedmoor Ruger American Predator since I just put on a new Boyd's Classic laminated stock and Timney trigger.



Once I got on target at 100 yards with seven 140 gr. Hornady ELD-M (match) cartridges (first 2 shots were 10" high and 8" to the right!) I switched to 143 gr. Hornady ELD-X Precision Hunter cartridges.



Shooting from a bench rest with a front pedestal and rear bag my first 3 shots were a bit less than 1/2" with a 4th pulled shot 1/4" low and left.



I'm very happy with the results and as the wind was picking up i didn't go to the 200 yard range. The Boyd's stock made it a pleasure to shoot snd easy to get a good cheek weld on my scope with the classic cheek piece and high comb.

**SCOPE-> SWFA 3 - 15 x 42 W/ FFP, mil/mil for turrets/reticle and side parallax knob. And excellent scope for the money.



I was surprised at how far off my initial shots were from the Ruger factory plastic stock. I'll be interested to see if I get low and left shots when I put it back on for high altitude hunting. That stock is exactly one pound lighter than the Boyd's laminated stock.



The 2 lb. pull of the Timmy trigger helped a lot compared to the Ruger trigger that I had adjusted as low as possible at 3.3 lbs. The Timmy trigger broke much cleaner as well. Ruger needs to re-engineer there American triggers.



Ruger could easily put a painted-on seal on their adjustable triggers so if they the trigger pull weight is lowered by the customer from the sealed factory setting it will be evident in case any lawsuit arises over the trigger.



Next week if I get a calm morning I'll shoot at 200 yards to do a final zero.



Eric B. __________________

"There are no comfortable packs, only packs that are less uncomfortable than others."