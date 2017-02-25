Hammer Bullets website pics updated I finally got all the bullets on the hammerbullets.com website updated. I took all the pics from the same distance from the camera with the same lens setting to give some perspective comparing one to another. The size of each picture is relative to the next. Looks like the only mistake I made is rotating the camera to center the photo instead of sliding it side to side to center. This caused some of the pics to appear to lean. Not so sure that we will be adding Hammer Photography to our list.



Please go check out hammerbullets.com and have a look at all the bullets. Thanks!



Steve



Advanced Technology

Simply Better



www.hammerbullets.com Hammer BulletsAdvanced TechnologySimply Better

To hunt... or not to hunt...? What a stupid question. __________________To hunt... or not to hunt...? What a stupid question.