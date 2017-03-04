Hammer Bullets results on Trophy Game Safaris hunt



Here is his email with pics. He didn't say but I am pretty sure he is using the 133g Sledge Hammers from his 270. He said he would be using the 400g .416cal for the bigger animals.



Steve,



Results from first day



Black Wildebeest first shot was 310 yards and hit a little too high follow up shot at 200 yards. Bullet recovered, will send pics of bullet later. Second shot was quartering away and bullet recovered in off shoulder. Went maybe 75 yards after second shot.



Second animal was black springbok at 185 yards, pass through, went 5 yards.



Third animal was common springbok at 50 yards shot thru both shoulders and dropped on spot.















