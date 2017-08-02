Hammer Bullets Guarantee



So those of you who already are using Hammer Bullets, let your friends know they can give them a try. Those of you who have not tried them, you have nothing to lose.



Read more: Hammer Bullets Guarantee | Hammer Time



Steve We are working on increasing our exposure and based on what we have seen over the last almost year, we have decided to give a satisfaction guarantee. We have a very high rate of repeat customers which is our goal. At the rate that our customers purchase again we feel very comfortable in offering a "Satisfaction or your money back" policy. We need to reach more shooters and convince them that Hammer Bullets are worth giving a try. We know that if a shooter gives them a go they will continue to use Hammer Bullets. We want to let customers know that they have no risk in giving them a try. We have talked about doing this for quite some time and did not do it for fear that we would be taken advantage of. Looking at the rate of customer satisfaction we currently have, we have decided that we can not go wrong. The chance that a customer would go through the effort of purchasing and shooting to just get money back is pretty slim. We have faith that there is very few dishonest people out there that would go through that trouble. Plus we really do not want to have anybody that is not happy with our product.So those of you who already are using Hammer Bullets, let your friends know they can give them a try. Those of you who have not tried them, you have nothing to lose.Read more:Steve



Advanced Technology

Simply Better



www.hammerbullets.com Hammer BulletsAdvanced TechnologySimply Better

To hunt... or not to hunt...? What a stupid question. __________________To hunt... or not to hunt...? What a stupid question.