04-13-2017, 02:06 PM
engineer40
H&M Metal Processing for Nitriding?
Thinking about H&M Metal Processing for Nitriding. Has anyone used them and were you happy?
Any other suggestions on known good companies to work with? I only have 2 barrels to do.
Thanks all!
04-13-2017, 04:44 PM
rfurman24
Re: H&M Metal Processing for Nitriding?
Rock Creek barrels works with Parker Tru Tec. Joel Hendricks works for Parker you can read about him and their work on Accurate shooter. I have had them do two barrels and that is who I would chose again.
04-13-2017, 07:08 PM
shortgrass
Re: H&M Metal Processing for Nitriding?
H&M is good to go!
