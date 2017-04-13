Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



H&M Metal Processing for Nitriding?
04-13-2017, 02:06 PM
H&M Metal Processing for Nitriding?
Thinking about H&M Metal Processing for Nitriding. Has anyone used them and were you happy?

Any other suggestions on known good companies to work with? I only have 2 barrels to do.

Thanks all!
"4 out of the 5 Great Lakes prefer Michigan"
04-13-2017, 04:44 PM
Re: H&M Metal Processing for Nitriding?
Rock Creek barrels works with Parker Tru Tec. Joel Hendricks works for Parker you can read about him and their work on Accurate shooter. I have had them do two barrels and that is who I would chose again.
04-13-2017, 07:08 PM
Re: H&M Metal Processing for Nitriding?
H&M is good to go!
"Shoots real good!": definition; it didn't blow-up in my face. 1993 graduate Montgomery Community College 2yr. gunsmithing program
