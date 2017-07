Future Ruger biuld I have a Ruger M77 in 22-250 that is shot out so I'm thinking about build a plinking gun or ranch gun out of it. Probably .243 or 6 creedmoor. I'm gonna start looking for a barrel but I'm not sure of the barrel shank size on the Rugers. Can someone help me out? I think the only measurement I need to know it the shank size and then I'll know what blank to buy. Thanks