First Savage Build - .260 Ackley So this last April I had a .260 Ackley built on a Remington action, and love the gun. The only problem I have with it, is it's too heavy and awkward for timber hunting and packing in with it's 30" medium Palma contour barrel, a little over 13 lbs ready to hunt. So, I'm going to build another .260 Ackley timber/pack rifle. I don't need it super light, but would like to keep it under 10ish lbs ready to hunt. I want to put this gun together myself, and plan on ordering an action wrench and savage barrel nut wrench, go/no-go gauges, and using one of the pre-fit barrels.



I have a completely factory Savage Trophy Hunter XP 11 youth in 308 That I got for nieces and nephews to use, but they are getting their own guns from their parents, so it is what I'm building this project on.



For Christmas my awesome girlfriend got me a Boyds Prairie hunter stock in coyote for this gun. I'll do the bedding myself, I have several sets of pillars and devcon on hand.



For the barrel, I'm not totally decided yet. I like the Criterion barrels from Northland Shooters Supply, I'm thinking the heavy sporter contour, chambered in .260 AI, cut to 25", and ordering it fluted. They advertise the weight at 3.5 lbs @26" unfluted, so guessing...fluting and 1" taken off would take about 8 oz away, so put me at 3ish lbs, right?



Action w/bolt, accutrigger, metal trigger guard and bolt release, magazine, and metal bottom metal is about 2lb 5 oz from what I saw on another site...



Boyds advertises that stock at 2lb 13 oz, plus a couple oz for bedding and pillars, let's just say 3 lbs...



So that puts me at 8 lb 5 oz, leaving about 1 lb 11 oz for scope, rings and bases. I'm thinking something in the 4-14X range. The heaviest scope I have looked at is the nightforce SHV at 26.9 oz, and it would put me over my 10 lb mark by the weight of the rings and bases...not a big deal to me.



So does this set up seem like it would be about right? I'm not missing anything major, am I? From everything I have seen, it's rather easy to change the barrel on a savage once you have an action and barrel nut wrench, as well as go/no-go gauges.



One more question...I have lots of once fired brass from my other .260 AI, could I just use those cases to set headspace, instead of go/no-go gauges, and be able to have my sizing die set the same for both guns to bump the shoulder?



Thanks for any input, it is appreciated!!!

