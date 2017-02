First long range build This is my first long range build. This started like as a Savage model 12 fv 22-250 from cabelas for 319 after rebate. The specs are...

Savage model12 action

Criterion 26in varmint contour 1:8 twist 6.5 CM

Hs precision m24

Squared and true NSS upgraded barrel nut

NSS upgraded recoil lug

Vortex ps-t 4-16x50

DNZ Game reaper tactical mounts with 20 MOA base