Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment
>
Rifles, Bullets, Barrels & Ballistics
Finished my 28 Nosler
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Rifles, Bullets, Barrels & Ballistics
Finished my 28 Nosler
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
05-28-2017, 09:50 PM
scdogman
Bronze Member
Join Date: Oct 2010
Posts: 85
Finished my 28 Nosler
Below is a picture of my DIY 28 nosler build. Thanks for all the help!!!
Savage 116 large Shank action
Shilen varmint barrel. 8 twist. 26 inches
APA lil b brake
New recoil lug and barrel nut
Accurate mag bottom metal and mag
Boyd's coyote stock with cheek rest.
#
2
05-29-2017, 12:07 AM
jfseaman
Platinum Member
Join Date: Apr 2012
Location: California Central Coast
Posts: 3,522
Re: Finished my 28 Nosler
Very well done.
Now to see how she shoots.
__________________
Fred Seaman - NRA Life Member
Ask, Listen, Learn, Grow
"Quit worrying about the little things, good luck and god speed"
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
Montana or weatherby?
|
New gun build
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
03:22 AM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC