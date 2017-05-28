Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > Rifles, Bullets, Barrels & Ballistics
Reload this Page Finished my 28 Nosler
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Rifles, Bullets, Barrels & Ballistics Applied Ballistics

Reply

Finished my 28 Nosler
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 05-28-2017, 09:50 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Oct 2010
Posts: 85
Finished my 28 Nosler
Below is a picture of my DIY 28 nosler build. Thanks for all the help!!!

Savage 116 large Shank action
Shilen varmint barrel. 8 twist. 26 inches
APA lil b brake
New recoil lug and barrel nut
Accurate mag bottom metal and mag
Boyd's coyote stock with cheek rest.

Finished my 28 Nosler-img_4683.jpg
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 05-29-2017, 12:07 AM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Apr 2012
Location: California Central Coast
Posts: 3,522
Re: Finished my 28 Nosler
Very well done.

Now to see how she shoots.
__________________
Fred Seaman - NRA Life Member
Ask, Listen, Learn, Grow
"Quit worrying about the little things, good luck and god speed"
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks


« Montana or weatherby? | New gun build »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 03:22 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC