Find fire solutions WITHOUT electronics? What would be the best website/book to read to learn long hand ballistic calculation? WITHOUT the help of apps/calculators?



I'd like to eventually get to the point where i don't need to rely on any electronics to get different firing solutions for different temps/humidity/pressure/ranges of course/altitude. I know there are calc forms and charts you can take with you in the field, but id really like to get a better understanding of how they all plug into the forulas and why, etc.



Any info is appreciated!

Happy shooting



Ryan