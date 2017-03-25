Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Rifles, Bullets, Barrels & Ballistics Applied Ballistics

Find fire solutions WITHOUT electronics?
Find fire solutions WITHOUT electronics?
What would be the best website/book to read to learn long hand ballistic calculation? WITHOUT the help of apps/calculators?

I'd like to eventually get to the point where i don't need to rely on any electronics to get different firing solutions for different temps/humidity/pressure/ranges of course/altitude. I know there are calc forms and charts you can take with you in the field, but id really like to get a better understanding of how they all plug into the forulas and why, etc.

Any info is appreciated!
Happy shooting

Ryan
