Finally had a custom gun built. Proof/7mm Rem Full sendero taper, Rem700 action, blueprinted, 7mm Rem Mag, 1:8.24", throated for VLD, cerakote sniper gray, threaded 5/8x24, stockys/AG composites M50 stock, Leupold VX5HD 3-15x44 CDSZL, and DNZ one piece mount.



Got the stock/barrel combo from Stockys and had a local guy put it together.



Quick group from the first range session, 5 shots of factory Hornady 162 ELD-X. Knew that I pulled the top shot, which was #4, and then shot #5 which sucked down with the others Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger



