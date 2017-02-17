Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Fierce rifles
02-17-2017, 12:22 AM
Fierce rifles
I'm looking for some advice here. I have been debating on getting a fierce fury in a 300 rum. they guarantee.5 moa. It looks like a sako action. They are in the price range which is affordable for me. I have a friend that has been through 2 Christendom ridge lines this year with nothing but problems. So I'm hesitant on spending 2500$ On a problem child. Has anyone had any experience with fierce? My other option is to have a smith build me one a Remington action,custom barrel etc for around the same price that I was quoted. Or just buy a factory 700 and take my chances.
02-17-2017, 01:49 AM
Re: Fierce rifles
I'm looking for some advice here. I have been debating on getting a fierce fury in a 300 rum. they guarantee.5 moa. It looks like a sako action. They are in the price range which is affordable for me. I have a friend that has been through 2 Christendom ridge lines this year with nothing but problems. So I'm hesitant on spending 2500$ On a problem child. Has anyone had any experience with fierce? My other option is to have a smith build me one a Remington action,custom barrel etc for around the same price that I was quoted. Or just buy a factory 700 and take my chances.
What kind of problems has your friend had with the Ridgelines ? I had a fierce and they are poorly made in my books. I had it for a week and got rid of it.
