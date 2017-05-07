Fierce edge Opinions? I'm looking for some feedback on Fierce edge models.



I'm looking for a left handed rifle and they are on the same price level as a cooper.



I understand the action is a sako with tighter tolerances much like others are done the same off the rem 700. It appears bedded on a rear pillar and a front bedding block.



I'm interested because I'm looking for a high quality synthetic stock rifle with a bolt throw less than 90 degrees in left hand. Cooper doesn't make synthetic rifles in left hand.



What type of costs would one be getting into on a full custom build with a stiller or defiance type action with an mcmillian edge stock with a bdl and timney trigger or manners eh stock as comparison to a cooper or basic Fierce edge?



I've read that fierce had delivery problems and some others mechanical issues but those posts are from 2014 and 2015. I've heard every thing is all fixed up now.



Thanks!