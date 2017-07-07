Fierce 3 lug Carbon Edge 300 RUM & RL33/212 gr ELD-X bullets



the bare naked rifle weighed in at 6 lbs 12 oz on my calibrated postal scale, and 8 lbs 12 oz with a VORTEX PST 4-16x50 scope with sunshade, ( only used scope I had that was not mounted on a rifle ) Vortex bubble level, Butler Creek scope caps, Talley 2 pc Weaver style bases and Nightforce low Ultra Light 1" rings....... basically 2 lbs of scope and stuff



Alex is an Alaskan commercial fisherman and had no time to do his own load data development as he was en route to the airport for a flight to King Salmon for the Bristol Bay summer salmon season and dropped off the rifle with a box of 212 gr ELD-X bullets and a can of RL 33 powder with the request that I develop the most accurate and fastest load that would function from the detachable mags,

the inside dimension of the magazine measured 3.750" so I loaded 4 dummy rounds to 3.7" coal and cycled the 4 round mag about 30 times over and over as fast as I could, at med and slow speeds and not once did any sort of failure occur and all fed cleanly from the mag.... as a safety measure I loaded the 212 gr ELDX for a slightly shorter COAL at 3.685" with CBTO at 2.962" ....... powder in all loads was Alliant Reloder 33 and Winchester WLRM primers...... brand new un fired Norma 300 RUM brass was run through a Redding full length Type S bushing die, sizing neck down about 7/8" without bumping shoulder, bullet tension was set at .003" for the designated to be hunting loads..... as is my usual procedure for load data development I do a complete workup from low charges to max with the Magnetospeed chronograph recording all the velocities, when I run into the first signs of tight bolt lift I back down two gr for a safe operating load, this load data reflects that method ....



I ran a 20 round ladder test which consisted of 87 gr to 97 gr in one gr increments and then 98 gr to 102 gr in 1/2 gr increments, the ladder test showed the tightest 3 shots were at 99.5 gr, 100 gr and 100.5 gr ... I ran into the first sign of slightly snug bolt lift at 101.5 gr and the next and last shot at 102 gr was a bit tighter still but no other signs of pressure were observed on the case head or primer, early max was located and backing down to 100 gr I loaded 12 rnds for a four 3 shot group accuracy confirmation test, the results were excellent and the Fierce Carbon Edge 300 RUM rifle 100% achieved the guaranteed 1/2" at 100 yards accuracy claimed by Fierce Firearms, in fact it surpassed that accuracy claim....... have another 20 rounds loaded for accuracy and velocity confirmation ready for this weekend,



3170 fps plus/minus for the 212 gr ELD-X is not too bad with less than half inch 3 shot groups..... beautiful rifle and shoots as good as it looks,

Alex WILL NOT be getting this baby back because It will fall out of my truck on the highway somewhere, never to be found again ..........



1:10 twist 26" carbon fiber barrel

Norma 300 RUM brass

RL 33 powder

Winchester WLRM primers

212 gr Hornady ELD-X bullets

.003" bullet tension

case neck ID .305" prior to bullet seating

C.O.A.L 3.685" C.B.T.O 2.962"

87.0 gr 2680 fps

88.0 gr 2688

89.0 gr 2751

90.0 gr 2796

91.0 gr 2815

92.0 gr 2876

93.0 gr 2920

94.0 gr 2946

95.0 gr 2990

96.0 gr 3024

97.0 gr 3046

98.0 gr 3097

98.5 gr 3121

99.0 gr 3094

99.5 gr 3138

100.0 gr 3172

100.5 gr 3180

101.0 gr 3160

101.5 gr 3192

102.0 gr 3198 fps





*** disclaimer...

this load data was developed in a particular rifle, do not assume the same max data will work for your firearm and start with a mid range load shown and work up for your rifle , not responsible for any misuse of posted data.....





http://fiercearms.com/products/rifle-models/carbon-edge





