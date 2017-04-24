Few actions and a couple barrel blanks to build. I have three spare 700s, two standard long actions and a magnum action. I also have two barrel blanks, a Bartlein .284" 5R 1:9" 29" #3 and a Lilja .308" (.299 bore) 3 groove #5 that will finish at 28".



I was thinking about .28 and .30 Nosler, though I already have .280 Rem and 7mm Rem Mag reamers, and don't know how well either is catching on; I want to get use out of the reamers in the future, too. I don't mind opening up the bolt face on one of the standard actions, either, and doing both projects as magnums. But, I don't want any wildcats, this time, since they're just to build for practice and enjoy for a while before I let them go to fund other builds. Something I can offload fairly easily is also a plus.



I like all the diverse opinions here and am interested in suggestions of combinations and calibers.