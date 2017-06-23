Which Factory 300 would you pick?

The Montana, but it's a little more "ish" than $1000. Helped a friend with a load for his 300RUM Montana, it shoots outstanding. Nice trigger, 26" barrel and loaded at mag length. I had experience with two of your other choices, but they didn't compare.
__________________
No apology for liking Weatherbys
I was at Sportsmans warehouse the other day and I fell for the Remington wilderness. Thought about selling my sendero to pick one up, but found a good deal on a Tikka that I couldn't pass up. I'll probably pick up one of the wilderness next year.