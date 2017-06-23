Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Which Factory 300 would you pick?
06-23-2017, 10:09 PM
Which Factory 300 would you pick?
I'm in the market for a 300. I have a few very specific requirements for this rifle.

Stainless
Very close to 7#
Floorplate.
$1000ish

Here's my short list.

Winchester Extreme Weather
Christensen Arms Mesa
Montana X2
Remington American Wilderness
Weatherby Back Counrty (cerakote, not stainless)

Thoughts
06-23-2017, 10:43 PM
Re: Which Factory 300 would you pick?
The Montana, but it's a little more "ish" than $1000. Helped a friend with a load for his 300RUM Montana, it shoots outstanding. Nice trigger, 26" barrel and loaded at mag length. I had experience with two of your other choices, but they didn't compare.
06-23-2017, 11:00 PM
Re: Which Factory 300 would you pick?
I was at Sportsmans warehouse the other day and I fell for the Remington wilderness. Thought about selling my sendero to pick one up, but found a good deal on a Tikka that I couldn't pass up. I'll probably pick up one of the wilderness next year.
06-23-2017, 11:48 PM
Re: Which Factory 300 would you pick?
Weatherby if it were me but...

Winchester is a fine choice.
