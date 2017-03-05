Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Etronx part help PLEASE!!!
05-03-2017
I need a picture/specs for the firing pin insulator. It is listed as part 14 on the schematics and is referred to frequently in the manual. Mine is missing and Remington has been of no help. I'm not ready to convert this rifle to standard fire yet and I am in the LOVE this rifle camp (minority I know). Anyone with one of these that could send me a few pictures of the part on their rifle I would be eternally grateful. I have prairie dogs that need attending to and this is my favorite tool for the job. Thanks in advance.
