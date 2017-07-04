Re: ELD-X vs LR AccuBond vs Berger Yes I have used the LR Accubonds. All 175 Grain for my 28 Nosler. With that gun we killed 5 elk and 2 deer with it as a family. The longest shot was my brothers 550 yard shot on a 6 point bull elk, one shot to the lungs downed him, he didn't even move. On my general season cow at 250 yards was the only bullet that didn't pass all the way through. It was high front shoulder. I was able to recover this bullet. All the holes opened up very well with great expansion and weight retention. I definitely recommend them!