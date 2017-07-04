Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > Rifles, Bullets, Barrels & Ballistics
Reload this Page ELD-X vs LR AccuBond vs Berger
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Rifles, Bullets, Barrels & Ballistics Applied Ballistics

Reply

ELD-X vs LR AccuBond vs Berger
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 04-07-2017, 09:23 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Apr 2017
Location: Sheridan, WY
Posts: 4
ELD-X vs LR AccuBond vs Berger
Has anyone had a chance to try out the Nosler Long Range AccuBonds? I'm working on finding a new load for my 7mm Rem Mag. So far I have picked up some 162 gr ELD-X and just today grabbed a box of 175 gr LR AccuBonds. Also wondering if anyone one has any hunting experience with any of these bullets including Bergers. I have head some great and some not so great from both Bergers and the ELD-X but so far the ELD-X sounds like the better hunting bullet.
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 04-07-2017, 09:34 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Nov 2016
Location: Idaho
Posts: 10
Re: ELD-X vs LR AccuBond vs Berger
Yes I have used the LR Accubonds. All 175 Grain for my 28 Nosler. With that gun we killed 5 elk and 2 deer with it as a family. The longest shot was my brothers 550 yard shot on a 6 point bull elk, one shot to the lungs downed him, he didn't even move. On my general season cow at 250 yards was the only bullet that didn't pass all the way through. It was high front shoulder. I was able to recover this bullet. All the holes opened up very well with great expansion and weight retention. I definitely recommend them!
Reply With Quote
  #3  
Unread 04-07-2017, 09:42 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Nov 2016
Location: Idaho
Posts: 10
Re: ELD-X vs LR AccuBond vs Berger
Pictures from previous post
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
ELD-X vs LR AccuBond vs Berger-img_1352.jpg   ELD-X vs LR AccuBond vs Berger-img_0779.jpg  

ELD-X vs LR AccuBond vs Berger-8e18651b-e853-40bd-9ce8-38a8a6321526.jpg   ELD-X vs LR AccuBond vs Berger-img_1349.jpg  

Reply With Quote
  #4  
Unread 04-07-2017, 10:33 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Apr 2017
Location: Sheridan, WY
Posts: 4
Re: ELD-X vs LR AccuBond vs Berger
How was the exit on the others that the bullets went through? I was looking into getting a 28 nosler for a while but already have a 7mm rem mag so I've been thinking bigger like a 338 cal.
Reply With Quote
  #5  
Unread 04-07-2017, 10:39 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Nov 2016
Location: Idaho
Posts: 10
Re: ELD-X vs LR AccuBond vs Berger
Quote:
Originally Posted by FatGuy View Post
How was the exit on the others that the bullets went through? I was looking into getting a 28 nosler for a while but already have a 7mm rem mag so I've been thinking bigger like a 338 cal.
All the other Exits were good holes. From various distances they all would leave the animal dead in there tracks.I should have taken pictures of them. The preformance was great Other than the one cow that I was able to recover the bullet from but that can expected on tough bones on elk. 338 Cal Could be a great gun as well I have heard they are making a 265 Accubond Long Range for the 338.
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks


« bullet expansion test results | MV increases with every shot »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 04:32 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC