Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > Rifles, Bullets, Barrels & Ballistics
Reload this Page Are the ELD-X bullets as good as the Bergers?
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Rifles, Bullets, Barrels & Ballistics Applied Ballistics

Reply

Are the ELD-X bullets as good as the Bergers?
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 04-02-2017, 12:06 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Oct 2009
Location: ILLINOIS
Posts: 430
Are the ELD-X bullets as good as the Bergers?
Has anyone used these bullets yet. I may try some 200 grainers in a 300 win mag if you guys are having success with them grouping. Thanks
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 04-02-2017, 01:16 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2008
Location: Great Falls, MT
Posts: 9,543
Re: Are the ELD-X bullets as good as the Bergers?
Quote:
Originally Posted by WEATHERBY460 View Post
Has anyone used these bullets yet. I may try some 200 grainers in a 300 win mag if you guys are having success with them grouping. Thanks
>>> Field Test: Five Big-Game *Bullets
__________________

I voted for my "FREEDOM", "GUNS", and "MONEY" - keep the change - UNK.



"I am always proud of my country!"

"Leadership Rule #2: Don't be an ***hole." - Maj Gen Burton Field.
Reply With Quote
  #3  
Unread 04-02-2017, 02:17 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Feb 2012
Location: Nebraska
Posts: 350
Re: Are the ELD-X bullets as good as the Bergers?
This ought to get interesting...
Reply With Quote
  #4  
Unread 04-02-2017, 05:10 PM
Axl Axl is offline
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Apr 2015
Location: SW Montana
Posts: 45
Re: Are the ELD-X bullets as good as the Bergers?
Quote:
Originally Posted by FEENIX View Post
This is a test of expansion at different ranges. They don't say how each bullet groups
Reply With Quote
  #5  
Unread 04-02-2017, 05:21 PM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Oct 2013
Location: Monroe, Newhampshire
Posts: 707
Re: Are the ELD-X bullets as good as the Bergers?
Quote:
Originally Posted by Trnelson View Post
This ought to get interesting...
My thought exactly
Reply With Quote
  #6  
Unread 04-02-2017, 05:36 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Oct 2008
Location: Alabama
Posts: 9,777
Re: Are the ELD-X bullets as good as the Bergers?
Quote:
Originally Posted by FEENIX View Post
Oh yeah, that test is definitely not bias....

They can't even test similar bullets because the brand who paid them the most (or is the writer's personal favorite) would lose.
__________________
"I'm just a peckerwood who lives in the hills with too many guns..." - Bob Lee Swagger

"Give me a minute...I'm good. Give me an hour...I'm great. Give me 6 months...And I'm unbeatable." - Col. Hannibal Smith

Quote:
Originally Posted by WildRose View Post
The 284 is to the STW what a tricycle is to a Ninja.
Reply With Quote
  #7  
Unread 04-02-2017, 05:52 PM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Oct 2013
Location: Monroe, Newhampshire
Posts: 707
Re: Are the ELD-X bullets as good as the Bergers?
The way I look at it is the 180 sst still performed the same as the berger despite its lower bc and lower retained velocity..... so therfore the weight doesn't appear to have made much of a diffence. Just an observation
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks

« Field Test: Five Big-Game *Bullets | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 07:10 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC