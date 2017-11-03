Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


ELD-Match Bullet Testing
I've been testing the new Hornady 180 ELD match bullets in my 28 Nosler, and thought I'd start a new post for everyone to share actual performance from these bullets (Any ELD-M really).

I'm using 80.0 grains of Retumbo to drive the 180's at 3100 FPS, accuracy is great I'm shooting .5 MOA from a bipod laying in the snow.

I did some snowshoeing today looking for a place to shoot at distance. I finally found a large rock at 500 yards with a softball sized patch of moss growing on it's face.
Using the advertised BC of .796 I dialed in the elevation and drilled the moss clump dead center!
I shot another round to verify the BC and blew the moss to bits.
I'm impressed it looks like the BC is gonna hold..
As soon as I get the chance I'll try some longer ranges, I'd also like to test expansion and penetration.
If anyone has been doing this already please share!

I got the 180 ELD-M's from Midway, they are marketing them as a generic factory second, and this proves they are the real deal.
They are still in stock for $17.50 a box FYI.
Unread 03-12-2017, 12:21 AM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Jun 2013
Location: Tip Top of West Virginia
Posts: 1,421
Awesome news man! So glad to hear the 180s are holding true to Hornady's BC numbers. We shoot the 208gr, 140s, 147s, and 162gr ELDs and everyone of them we take the middle velocity BC number, or the average of all three, and that has been spot on for us out to 700 yards. The 208s I am running the BC at .683, the 140s we ran at .636, 147s at .687, and the 162s at .655 all of these are dead on. I am very, very impressed with these bullets. I was a huge AMAX fan, and these ELD Match are even better with higher BCs, more bullet options, and amazing accuracy!
Jerry "JUD" B. Bauduin
Remington Man
Shoot small, miss small. Or shoot small and hit small!
