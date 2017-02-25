Eld Match for big game? I just got my 28 Nosler "Remage" out together. I tried out the 195 EOL's and ran into pressure with both H-1000 and Retumbo at 2840, and 2950 FPS respectively, certainly not what I was hoping for...



I just shot a few of the new 180 ELD Match bullets and was really impressed: 81.5 grains of Retumbo put me at 3130 FPS and I shot basically a hole group at 100 yards! Extractor marks were there and bolt lift was slightly heavy but much less than what I experienced at max loads with the 195's.



I'm seriously thinking about scrapping the bergers and going with the 180 ELD Match bullets.

Any thoughts on using them on big game including elk?



Here's a picture of my setup:

Remington 700, 26" McGowen pre-fit barrel, all fluting done by Kampfeld Custom (lucky for me Carl lives just up the road)

Finished weight with VX-6 3-18 scope is 8.6 lbs! Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger

__________________