Eld Match for big game?
02-25-2017, 09:55 PM
Eld Match for big game?
I just got my 28 Nosler "Remage" out together. I tried out the 195 EOL's and ran into pressure with both H-1000 and Retumbo at 2840, and 2950 FPS respectively, certainly not what I was hoping for...

I just shot a few of the new 180 ELD Match bullets and was really impressed: 81.5 grains of Retumbo put me at 3130 FPS and I shot basically a hole group at 100 yards! Extractor marks were there and bolt lift was slightly heavy but much less than what I experienced at max loads with the 195's.

I'm seriously thinking about scrapping the bergers and going with the 180 ELD Match bullets.
Any thoughts on using them on big game including elk?

Here's a picture of my setup:
Remington 700, 26" McGowen pre-fit barrel, all fluting done by Kampfeld Custom (lucky for me Carl lives just up the road)
Finished weight with VX-6 3-18 scope is 8.6 lbs!
Eld Match for big game?-28-nosler.jpg  
02-25-2017, 11:00 PM
Re: Eld Match for big game?
Sweet rig! I shoot 208 gr Amax bullets in a 300wm, 300wsm and 308 and have kills with each rifle at extended ranges and as close as 60 yards on an elk. When my Amax stockpile dries up I will definitely switch to the 208 eldm bullets. I'm sure they will be great on game.
Reply With Quote
02-25-2017, 11:20 PM
Re: Eld Match for big game?
Thank you,
I have used the 162 and 208 amax bullets on deer in the past with great results as
well. Good to hear you've taken elk with them
I'm just wondering if the eld match bullets are as tough?
Reply With Quote
02-25-2017, 11:53 PM
Re: Eld Match for big game?
two elk killed this year with ELD match in my family.

cow elk 350 yards 140 ELD match out of a creedmoor. good results.
cow elk 350 yards 285 ELD match out of 338 RUM. good results.

I give them the nod. they act just like a berger.
Reply With Quote
