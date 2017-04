Re: ELD-M advertised BC's

Well I've used the hornady 4dof with my velocity with the 140 eld-m.... spot on at 1000 yards. I also have a good friend of mine whos tested the 208 eld-m and that is also spot on. It would make no sense that hornady would lie about the 180 when the rest are true. The 180 eld-m turns 7mms into totally different critters.