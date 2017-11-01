Does recoil amount and velocity affect muzzle velocity?

Ever throw a 22lr into a fire? The bullet stays put and the case flies off into the dark.
If we vary our HOLD on a rifle, will the muzzle velocity vary? Law of equal and opposite reaction would seem to say YES. However many people say NO.
I can buy that some of the energy is being directed in a radial manner in stretching the chamber and brass, BUT some of the energy is transmitted thru the lugs into the stock . If that energy has a VARIABLE resistance to it, then wouldn't the muzzle velocity vary as well? I realize that much of the recoil impulse is transmitted to the shooter AFTER the bullet has left the barrel, however there would still be a variance WHILE the bullet is in the barrel.
If you fire a cartridge from a gun that weighs LESS than the bullet and then added 20 lbs there would be a variance in MV. If this holds true, then our HOLD can also vary MV. And yes I am sure the difference would be SMALL but as someone who is looking for an ES under 5fps then it could definitely matter. 10FPS is plenty at 1k to miss a prairie rat OR target.
This is a question. I am not saying I am right. Honestly it seems impossible to BREAK a law of physics.
If recoil velocity varies within a system then according to physics the MV should vary as well. Or am I nuts? AGAIN.