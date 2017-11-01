     close
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > Rifles, Bullets, Barrels & Ballistics
Reload this Page Does recoil amount and velocity affect muzzle velocity?
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Rifles, Bullets, Barrels & Ballistics Applied Ballistics

Reply

Does recoil amount and velocity affect muzzle velocity?
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 01-11-2017, 02:30 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Jul 2005
Location: sw ks
Posts: 1,100
Does recoil amount and velocity affect muzzle velocity?
Ever throw a 22lr into a fire? The bullet stays put and the case flies off into the dark.

If we vary our HOLD on a rifle, will the muzzle velocity vary? Law of equal and opposite reaction would seem to say YES. However many people say NO.

I can buy that some of the energy is being directed in a radial manner in stretching the chamber and brass, BUT some of the energy is transmitted thru the lugs into the stock . If that energy has a VARIABLE resistance to it, then wouldn't the muzzle velocity vary as well? I realize that much of the recoil impulse is transmitted to the shooter AFTER the bullet has left the barrel, however there would still be a variance WHILE the bullet is in the barrel.

If you fire a cartridge from a gun that weighs LESS than the bullet and then added 20 lbs there would be a variance in MV. If this holds true, then our HOLD can also vary MV. And yes I am sure the difference would be SMALL but as someone who is looking for an ES under 5fps then it could definitely matter. 10FPS is plenty at 1k to miss a prairie rat OR target.

This is a question. I am not saying I am right. Honestly it seems impossible to BREAK a law of physics.
If recoil velocity varies within a system then according to physics the MV should vary as well. Or am I nuts? AGAIN.
__________________
Remember the advice you are giving that you got off of the internet and don't REALLY KNOW works might cause a miss or a wounded animal or a dead hunter. Please for the sports sake be 100% sure when you post something.
Per the NRA "long range STARTS at 600".
Reply With Quote

    • Reply

    Bookmarks

    « 375 Mercenary | 6.5 saum »
    Thread Tools
    Display Modes
    Linear Mode Linear Mode



    All times are GMT -5. The time now is 08:11 PM.

    Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

    Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
    Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
    All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC