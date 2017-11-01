Does recoil amount and velocity affect muzzle velocity?



If we vary our HOLD on a rifle, will the muzzle velocity vary? Law of equal and opposite reaction would seem to say YES. However many people say NO.



I can buy that some of the energy is being directed in a radial manner in stretching the chamber and brass, BUT some of the energy is transmitted thru the lugs into the stock . If that energy has a VARIABLE resistance to it, then wouldn't the muzzle velocity vary as well? I realize that much of the recoil impulse is transmitted to the shooter AFTER the bullet has left the barrel, however there would still be a variance WHILE the bullet is in the barrel.



If you fire a cartridge from a gun that weighs LESS than the bullet and then added 20 lbs there would be a variance in MV. If this holds true, then our HOLD can also vary MV. And yes I am sure the difference would be SMALL but as someone who is looking for an ES under 5fps then it could definitely matter. 10FPS is plenty at 1k to miss a prairie rat OR target.



This is a question. I am not saying I am right. Honestly it seems impossible to BREAK a law of physics.

If recoil velocity varies within a system then according to physics the MV should vary as well. Or am I nuts? AGAIN. Ever throw a 22lr into a fire? The bullet stays put and the case flies off into the dark.If we vary our HOLD on a rifle, will the muzzle velocity vary? Law of equal and opposite reaction would seem to say YES. However many people say NO.I can buy that some of the energy is being directed in a radial manner in stretching the chamber and brass, BUT some of the energy is transmitted thru the lugs into the stock . If that energy has a VARIABLE resistance to it, then wouldn't the muzzle velocity vary as well? I realize that much of the recoil impulse is transmitted to the shooter AFTER the bullet has left the barrel, however there would still be a variance WHILE the bullet is in the barrel.If you fire a cartridge from a gun that weighs LESS than the bullet and then added 20 lbs there would be a variance in MV. If this holds true, then our HOLD can also vary MV. And yes I am sure the difference would be SMALL but as someone who is looking for an ES under 5fps then it could definitely matter. 10FPS is plenty at 1k to miss a prairie rat OR target.This is a question. I am not saying I am right. Honestly it seems impossible to BREAK a law of physics.If recoil velocity varies within a system then according to physics the MV should vary as well. Or am I nuts? AGAIN. __________________

Remember the advice you are giving that you got off of the internet and don't REALLY KNOW works might cause a miss or a wounded animal or a dead hunter. Please for the sports sake be 100% sure when you post something.

Per the NRA "long range STARTS at 600".