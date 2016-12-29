     close
Does it pay to go to Ackley improved in a short barrel?
12-29-2016, 09:06 PM
Does it pay to go to Ackley improved in a short barrel?
Hey gang, i have 280 with an 18 1/2 inch barrel. Would reaming this to 280 ackley get me back to standard 280 velocities or just a bigger flash and more wasted powder
It's basically my hog gun right now .
    12-30-2016, 12:24 AM
    I've done Ackley Improved on barrels as short as 15".

    I've had the 280 AI in a 15" and a 16.5", 30-06 JDJ in 15", 30-06 AI in 15", 30-280 AI, and currently have a 30-338 WM in a 16.5". The other 30 cal barrels would push 165/168's to 2700-2750 FPS from 15" bbls.

    In my guns, I have had impressive performance from those lengths. My 30-338 WM will push a Berger 175 VLD to 2846 FPS. My 30

    The 280AI in 15" was a solid 2750 FPS with 140's and I could hit 2850 FPS with certain powders.

    In the 16.5" 280 AI, Berger 168's were pushed to 2650 FPS.

    So, it's possible in your barrel you could get back some performance going Ackley version.
