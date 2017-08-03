Do it all short action with .532 bolt face? I'm building a rifle in the short action configuration with the magnum bolt face. That's not debateable at this point.



My question regards which case to use and which caliber I should chamber my new hunting rifle in. I want to be able to take anything easily in North America. I've thought about the 6.5 SAUM, but more recently am curious about the 300 WSM. This will be primarily a hunting rifle that will pull double duty as a paper/steel killer.



I'm not looking for anything I have to fireform/wildcat (I realize the 4S is a wildcat, but I can purchase ready to fire brass that requires no forming)



I will be loading whatever I end up building to 2.90" COAL.



