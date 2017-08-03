Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


View Poll Results: A couple I'm considering...
6.5mm SAUM 4S 5 55.56%
300 WSM 3 33.33%
Other option? 1 11.11%
Multiple Choice Poll. Voters: 9. You may not vote on this poll

Do it all short action with .532 bolt face?
03-08-2017, 02:00 PM
Do it all short action with .532 bolt face?
I'm building a rifle in the short action configuration with the magnum bolt face. That's not debateable at this point.

My question regards which case to use and which caliber I should chamber my new hunting rifle in. I want to be able to take anything easily in North America. I've thought about the 6.5 SAUM, but more recently am curious about the 300 WSM. This will be primarily a hunting rifle that will pull double duty as a paper/steel killer.

I'm not looking for anything I have to fireform/wildcat (I realize the 4S is a wildcat, but I can purchase ready to fire brass that requires no forming)

I will be loading whatever I end up building to 2.90" COAL.

Looking forward to the feedback =)
"For when I am weak, then I am strong."
2 Corinthians 12:10b
03-08-2017, 03:54 PM
Re: Do it all short action with .532 bolt face?
7mm SS (Sherman Shortmag)
"I'm just a peckerwood who lives in the hills with too many guns..." - Bob Lee Swagger

"Give me a minute...I'm good. Give me an hour...I'm great. Give me 6 months...And I'm unbeatable." - Col. Hannibal Smith

03-08-2017, 04:32 PM
Re: Do it all short action with .532 bolt face?
6.5 because I prefer heavier .30 caliber bullets better served with bigger cases.
03-08-2017, 05:18 PM
Re: Do it all short action with .532 bolt face?
Had one ;) Gonna try something new this time around...
"For when I am weak, then I am strong."
2 Corinthians 12:10b
03-08-2017, 05:32 PM
Re: Do it all short action with .532 bolt face?
6.5 PRC, will nip at the heels of the GAP 4S with cheaper brass cost (under $1 a piece according to George)
03-08-2017, 06:01 PM
Re: Do it all short action with .532 bolt face?
My vote goes to the 6.5 PRC or a 6.5 SS
Jerry "JUD" B. Bauduin
Remington Man
Shoot small, miss small. Or shoot small and hit small!
03-08-2017, 06:05 PM
Re: Do it all short action with .532 bolt face?
What he said.
