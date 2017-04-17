Differences in years of Remington 700s? Thinking of getting another 700 in 30-06. Maybe back up, maybe a project. Though I am to cheap to dump alot of money. Timney trigger for an older one. Maybe bed it.



Is there a difference in years? My 75 bolt is so smooth. Safety is loud. Not sure if Timney is better.



I don't care about looks. I want one that I don't care about scratches. My other one is my Grandpa's.





Lots of talk of quality going down hill. Things get cheaper. But I also realize metalurgy and technology advances too.



I just saw 68 for sale, and was thinking about it.



Is there a sweet spot in years? Thanks.