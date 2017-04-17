|
Re: Differences in years of Remington 700s?
Z, brother in law's bedded "63" with trigger job M700 still shoots lights out. My friend's "97" M700 with a Timney and bedded wood stock barely sub-MOA, but that was with factory ammo. Perhaps the cost cutting measures over the years have affected quality. I haven't been around too many 700's to see a huge difference in vintages. Overall they are good rifles as long as you stick with the M700. I've heard horror stories of their bargain models. Good luck
