04-17-2017, 07:24 PM
Differences in years of Remington 700s?
Thinking of getting another 700 in 30-06. Maybe back up, maybe a project. Though I am to cheap to dump alot of money. Timney trigger for an older one. Maybe bed it.

Is there a difference in years? My 75 bolt is so smooth. Safety is loud. Not sure if Timney is better.

I don't care about looks. I want one that I don't care about scratches. My other one is my Grandpa's.


Lots of talk of quality going down hill. Things get cheaper. But I also realize metalurgy and technology advances too.

I just saw 68 for sale, and was thinking about it.

Is there a sweet spot in years? Thanks.
04-17-2017, 07:43 PM
Re: Differences in years of Remington 700s?
Z, brother in law's bedded "63" with trigger job M700 still shoots lights out. My friend's "97" M700 with a Timney and bedded wood stock barely sub-MOA, but that was with factory ammo. Perhaps the cost cutting measures over the years have affected quality. I haven't been around too many 700's to see a huge difference in vintages. Overall they are good rifles as long as you stick with the M700. I've heard horror stories of their bargain models. Good luck
04-17-2017, 08:15 PM
Re: Differences in years of Remington 700s?
I was just wondering if they were changes. Stronger bolts, to improve something they found. Like S&W and dashes.
