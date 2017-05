Did some long range testing today We took our .338cal 239g Hammer Hunter and put it on a diet to get it as light as we could and still stabilize in a 10" twist. Result was a 213g bullet with a longer boat tail and a more slender nose with as secant ogive. I was able to run this bullet in my 338 Lap imp at 3490fps easily. The rain finally let up for a bit this afternoon and I ran out with Brian's boy to help me spot shots (and take a few on his turn). We found some rocks at 805 yards and at 1044 yards to shoot at and calculate drops into bc. It was quite windy but after one shot on the 805y target figured out that I needed to hold 7moa for wind and nailed it with 11moa of correction from the 200y zero. Repeated this 3 more times to be sure. Then turned to a nice rock at 1044 yards with a little less direct wind but still needed 7moa of wind hold and 17.75moa in elevation correction. We both took several shots at this 1moa rock and put a beating on it. Was pretty fun to throw a big curve ball and nail a strike each time. G7-BC came in at .266 from the drops. This makes this bullet a very tough bullet to beat out to 1000 yards due to the extra velocity that it gives.



Need to do some impact testing but with the more slender nose and the same 1.5mm hollow point it should open up more easily than the Hammer Hunters that have a tangent ogive. Looks good for this bullet.



Steve



