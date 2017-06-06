Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Desert Tech
06-06-2017, 04:06 PM
Desert Tech
Who has or has messed with the Desert Tech SRS-A1 ?? I been looking at them and like the idea of how easy it is to change barrels and not have to buy 4-5 scopes, but wanted some more input from others. Thanks for any info
06-06-2017, 06:36 PM
Re: Desert Tech
I've had the pleasure of shooting a DT HTI and was thoroughly impressed in every way. If you can afford it you won't be disappointed.

I would recommend at least handling one , preferably shooting one prior to purchase. The bull pup design and operation isn't for everyone. You'll either love it or hate it.
