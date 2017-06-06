Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment
>
Rifles, Bullets, Barrels & Ballistics
Desert Tech
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Rifles, Bullets, Barrels & Ballistics
Desert Tech
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
06-06-2017, 04:06 PM
Switchback2
Bronze Member
Join Date: Feb 2016
Posts: 46
Desert Tech
Who has or has messed with the Desert Tech SRS-A1 ?? I been looking at them and like the idea of how easy it is to change barrels and not have to buy 4-5 scopes, but wanted some more input from others. Thanks for any info
#
2
06-06-2017, 06:36 PM
WeiserBucks
Silver Member
Join Date: Aug 2016
Posts: 272
Re: Desert Tech
I've had the pleasure of shooting a DT HTI and was thoroughly impressed in every way. If you can afford it you won't be disappointed.
I would recommend at least handling one , preferably shooting one prior to purchase. The bull pup design and operation isn't for everyone. You'll either love it or hate it.
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
Film 37: 260 handloads - 147gr ELD-M
|
Hunting bullet recommendation for short barreled 308
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
08:47 PM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC