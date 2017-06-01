Re: Debating a 284. Win? Yep. Take a look what they can do on accurate shooter.com. I got about 2940 out of mine with a 28" tube and nearly 3K with a 31". My 26" would make 2860.

Great round, stupendous brass, low recoil, very accurate....did I mention the BRASS?

I built all of mine on LA platforms as a SA really hurts with a long VLD.

I recently built a 7SAUM because I got a smoking deal on the barrel, I would have gone 284 in a heartbeat if one had come up for sale.

