01-06-2017, 07:23 PM
Debating a 284. Win?
I'm in the midst of debating with myself on getting a 284. Win. There is a full custom (defiance deviant LA, Mcmillan a5, bartlein, jewel) that is more then a fair price built by some local gunsmiths that do increadible work. I have a custom 260. Rem built by them that just shoots too good its increadible! Anyways my question is what is your thoughts on a 284. Win pushing 180 hybrids. Rifle will be used for target and some hunting. No matches or serious target. Mostly want another custom rifle to play with while the other is cooling down lol
    01-06-2017, 07:34 PM
    Re: Debating a 284. Win?
    Yep. Take a look what they can do on accurate shooter.com. I got about 2940 out of mine with a 28" tube and nearly 3K with a 31". My 26" would make 2860.
    Great round, stupendous brass, low recoil, very accurate....did I mention the BRASS?
    I built all of mine on LA platforms as a SA really hurts with a long VLD.
    I recently built a 7SAUM because I got a smoking deal on the barrel, I would have gone 284 in a heartbeat if one had come up for sale.
    Build away and enjoy.
    01-06-2017, 08:03 PM
    Re: Debating a 284. Win?
    Ridiculous accuracy!
    The difference between genius and stupidity is that genius has it's limits.
