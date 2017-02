Damaged Polymer Tips I just recently purchased a Browning X-Bolt Stainless Stalker in a 300 H&H Mag. After going through a box of ammo, I've noticed that the recoil from this gun is damaging the polymer tips on my Accubond bullets. I don't feel like the recoil is that much, but I can't be shooting damaged tips on bullets. Is this the result of a faulty removable magazine or is this common for this rifle in a magnum round?