Re: Dakota value? How about build quality
DO NOT waste your money buying a Dakota! Remington/Freedom Group bought them out several years ago, and within a week their quality went to crap!
As a big Remington fan, I must admit this, which sucks, but it's the truth...Because I've seen it first-hand with before and after models compared side-by-side. They sell them at the local outdoors store and have for many many years. The pre-Freedom Group Dakota was awesome, after Freedom Group....Complete and utter crap.
Take that $4,500 and either go buy a Shiloh-Sharps 1874 reproduction (if you're wanting nostalgia) or go build an awesome custom rifle.
