Dakota value? How about build quality
Unread 04-04-2017, 09:43 PM
Dakota value? How about build quality
I ask beacause i looked at two rifles today , both dakota's one in 375 h&h the other 7mm rem mag both were used, dinged and priced at 4500 USD. Whats the story with these things?
Unread 04-04-2017, 11:05 PM
Re: Dakota value? How about build quality
DO NOT waste your money buying a Dakota! Remington/Freedom Group bought them out several years ago, and within a week their quality went to crap!

As a big Remington fan, I must admit this, which sucks, but it's the truth...Because I've seen it first-hand with before and after models compared side-by-side. They sell them at the local outdoors store and have for many many years. The pre-Freedom Group Dakota was awesome, after Freedom Group....Complete and utter crap.

Take that $4,500 and either go buy a Shiloh-Sharps 1874 reproduction (if you're wanting nostalgia) or go build an awesome custom rifle.
