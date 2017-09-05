Cutting Edge Bullets Introduces The All New Maximus Bullet

The all new Maximus by Cutting Edge Bullets
was designed for maximum terminal performance while offering a high BC. This bullet functions just as CEBs Raptor series; after 1-2, they shed 4 blades which break off and radiate outward while the base continues for maximum penetration. The Maximus has a new nose profile designed to provide a higher BC than the Raptor line.
The Maximus bullets are all turned on a Swiss style CNC lathe out of solid copper bar stock. They also feature Cutting Edges patented SealTite band which is a band encircling the body of the bullet that is slightly larger than caliber diameter. This band eliminates gas blow-by by creating a perfect seal in the rifle barrel which allows perfect bullet exit from the muzzle. This complete seal reduces copper and eliminates fliers creating a high accuracy, precision shooting experience.
The Maximus can be used to extended ranges and will expand down to 1300fps.
Available calibers: 40cal, 45cal and 50cal muzzleloaders, .458, 44cal (.429) rifles, and 45cal pistols/rifles. This summer, the line will be expanded to include 6.5mm, .277, 7mm and 30 caliber. Other calibers will follow.
