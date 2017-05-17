Custom rifle opinions So I'm getting the itch for my first complete custom rifle. I have or have owned several built off of rem and win actions. This time I want one built from a custom action and might even go with a carbon barrel. I know this is going to be a loaded question, but if you could only buy one custom for your safe, what builder/company do you guys prefer based on your experiences. Also, if you were planning on using it for everything elk and smaller, with the priority animals being mule deer and smaller, what cartridge would you use? I'll sit back and enjoy the responses. Thanks guys.