Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > Rifles, Bullets, Barrels & Ballistics
Reload this Page Custom rifle opinions
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Rifles, Bullets, Barrels & Ballistics Applied Ballistics

Reply

Custom rifle opinions
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 05-17-2017, 08:48 AM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Nov 2014
Posts: 97
Custom rifle opinions
So I'm getting the itch for my first complete custom rifle. I have or have owned several built off of rem and win actions. This time I want one built from a custom action and might even go with a carbon barrel. I know this is going to be a loaded question, but if you could only buy one custom for your safe, what builder/company do you guys prefer based on your experiences. Also, if you were planning on using it for everything elk and smaller, with the priority animals being mule deer and smaller, what cartridge would you use? I'll sit back and enjoy the responses. Thanks guys.
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 05-17-2017, 08:55 AM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2003
Location: NC, oceanfront
Posts: 4,178
Re: Custom rifle opinions
Do you reload?
What distances do you intend to shoot?
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks


« 6.5 SAUM, 6.5 Creedmoor, 7mm-08 | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 09:20 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC